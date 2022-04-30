Financial Contrast: Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM) & Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) and Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Cosmos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nu Skin Enterprises 5.46% 23.39% 10.80% Cosmos N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nu Skin Enterprises and Cosmos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nu Skin Enterprises 0 3 1 0 2.25 Cosmos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.40%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than Cosmos.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Cosmos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nu Skin Enterprises $2.70 billion 0.79 $147.27 million $2.85 14.96 Cosmos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of Cosmos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats Cosmos on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC Meta nutritional supplements, and Beauty Focus Collagen+ skin care supplements, as well as other weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. It sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands. The company promotes and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Cosmos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cosmos Holdings Inc. operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications, and medical devices with EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes and has a network of clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece, as well as has distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Prime Estates and Developments, Inc. and changed its name to Cosmos Holdings Inc. in November 2013. Cosmos Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.