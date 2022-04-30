First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%.

FBIZ stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. 31,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a market cap of $292.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.81.

FBIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $25,118.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $131,948.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

