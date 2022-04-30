First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.63 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.53 earnings per share.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $25.28 on Friday, reaching $639.38. The stock had a trading volume of 153,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,794. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $688.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $780.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $610.67 and a 1 year high of $947.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.49%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider West Ludwig acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $287,021 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $964.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

