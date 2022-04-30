First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Short Interest Update

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of First Farmers and Merchants stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 956. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. First Farmers and Merchants has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $36.13.
First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Farmers and Merchants (FFMH)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers and Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers and Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.