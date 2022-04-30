First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Short Interest Update

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of First Farmers and Merchants stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 956. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. First Farmers and Merchants has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Tennessee and Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

