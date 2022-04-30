First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.73.

NYSE:FR opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

