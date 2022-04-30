First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. First Interstate BancSystem has a payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.03. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $499,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $72,098.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,879,000 after buying an additional 503,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 62,334 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 67.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

