First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIFGet Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.40.

First National Financial stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46.

About First National Financial (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.