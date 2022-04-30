First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.40.

First National Financial stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

