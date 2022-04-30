First National Financial (TSE:FN) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.71.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$36.32 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$35.65 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.16.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.79%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 13,613 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.41 per share, with a total value of C$550,101.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,624,974.07.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

