First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First of Long Island from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $387.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.44.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. FMR LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1,010.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.