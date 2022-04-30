First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FSFG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $178.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.85.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.44. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

In related news, Director Frank Czeschin bought 3,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 131.7% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 58,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 38,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 198.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 33,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

