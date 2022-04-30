First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $75.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.34. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

