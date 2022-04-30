First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 16th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

FDEU stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.