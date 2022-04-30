First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 16th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.
FDEU stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
