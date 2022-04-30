First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 58,703 shares.The stock last traded at $107.07 and had previously closed at $108.05.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXH. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

