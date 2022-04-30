First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ FICS traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $32.89. 10,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,619. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICS. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 26,170 shares during the period.

