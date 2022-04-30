First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 16th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FMY opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 14.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

