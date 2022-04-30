First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the March 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ROBT opened at $41.20 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROBT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,761.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000.

