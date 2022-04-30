First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the March 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of ROBT opened at $41.20 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
