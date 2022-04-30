First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,368 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.4% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $19,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. 2,117,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,077. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

