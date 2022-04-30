FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $79.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.86. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,340,000 after acquiring an additional 81,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 102,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FirstCash by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FirstCash by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

