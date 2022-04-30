FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of FSV stock traded down $3.73 on Friday, hitting $124.89. The stock had a trading volume of 89,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.84. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService has a one year low of $121.51 and a one year high of $202.78.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in FirstService by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 486.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,227,000 after purchasing an additional 258,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

