Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.04.

FISV stock opened at $97.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.76. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $121.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,570. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $522,697,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $316,560,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,402 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

