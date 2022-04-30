Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.30. 768,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,821. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.41%.

FBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 96,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

