Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.49

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.49 and traded as low as C$2.28. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 131,547 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOM shares. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.35.

The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$542.02 million and a PE ratio of -75.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.51.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

