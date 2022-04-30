Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

FOR stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $811.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 260.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 59.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 84,654 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 918.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,239 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

