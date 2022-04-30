Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Reduced by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fortinet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Fortinet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,838 shares of company stock worth $3,386,127 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $19.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.01. 1,202,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.98 and its 200-day moving average is $322.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.51 and a 52 week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.