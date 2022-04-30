Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.04-3.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.77-5.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion.Fortive also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.13.

Shares of FTV traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,314,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. Fortive’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Fortive by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Fortive by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

