Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) to announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.14. Franchise Group posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

About Franchise Group (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.