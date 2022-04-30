Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,356,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 78,106 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $56,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,201,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,416,149. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

