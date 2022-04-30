FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Trading 7.1% Higher

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.00. 177,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 163,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD-201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also focuses on Lucid-PSYCH, a psychoactive molecule identified for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depressive disorder; and Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models.

