FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.45. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $131.50 and a fifty-two week high of $170.31.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 87.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 36.7% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 44.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 89.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

