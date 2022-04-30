FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading Up 1.1%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 475 ($6.05) and last traded at GBX 467.50 ($5.96). Approximately 23,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 16,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462.50 ($5.89).

The company has a market capitalization of £547.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 447.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 453.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a GBX 3.81 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. FW Thorpe’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other FW Thorpe news, insider Anthony Cooper sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.29), for a total value of £29,465 ($37,554.17).

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

