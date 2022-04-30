Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001933 BTC on popular exchanges. Gameswap has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gameswap has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00030267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00101352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

