Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.38. 2,916,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,240. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $109,447,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,258 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $65,396,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,904,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,405,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

