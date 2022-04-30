Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.48 billion.
NYSE:GRMN opened at $109.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.29. Garmin has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Garmin by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Garmin by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin (Get Rating)
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
