Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.48 billion.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $109.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.29. Garmin has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Garmin by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Garmin by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

