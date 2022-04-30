Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Gartner worth $20,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

Shares of IT stock traded down $8.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.55. 472,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,072. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.53 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.