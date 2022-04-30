GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Announces Earnings Results

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,468. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.73.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is -9.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 236,908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 249,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

GasLog Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.