GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Announces Earnings Results

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:GLOP traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,468. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is -9.52%.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.
GasLog Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
