GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of GLOP opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth $188,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,600,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

