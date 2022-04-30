Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, an increase of 206.5% from the March 31st total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GENGF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

