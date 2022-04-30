Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geberit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $650.00.

GBERY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,575. Geberit has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.8132 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

