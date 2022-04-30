Geeq Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $5.40 million and $189,199.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00031033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00100701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,705,556 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.