General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,686,475,000 after buying an additional 258,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $788,596,000 after buying an additional 923,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $781,421,000 after buying an additional 855,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Nomura lowered their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

