Genting Singapore Limited Plans Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:GIGNY)

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3223 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.
OTCMKTS:GIGNY opened at $29.37 on Friday. Genting Singapore has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81.
About Genting Singapore (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genting Singapore (GIGNY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Genting Singapore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Singapore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.