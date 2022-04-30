Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Announces Earnings Results

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of GTY stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. 271,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,194. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.48%.

GTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $11,765,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,209,000 after buying an additional 169,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,501,000 after acquiring an additional 164,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 87,680 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 83,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.