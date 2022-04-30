Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-$6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.34. 10,419,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,512,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.68. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 22,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

