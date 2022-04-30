Gladius Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $3,822,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALLE traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.24. The company had a trading volume of 891,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,766. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average is $122.41.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

