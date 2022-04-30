Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $1.10 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,917 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $8.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.85. 1,657,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,448. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.62. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total value of $6,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,956,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

