Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $193,000 in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

Vonage stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.96. 2,530,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.58 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $521,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,452 shares of company stock worth $6,180,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

