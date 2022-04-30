Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $250,000 in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. 844,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,750. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PVH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

