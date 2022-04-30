Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $374,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 596,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,229,000 after purchasing an additional 101,721 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,401. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.36. 2,771,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,262. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.17. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.