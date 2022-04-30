Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New $315,000 Investment in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

CCOI traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $58.50. 1,041,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,584. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average is $69.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 332.04%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,170 shares of company stock worth $201,846 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

