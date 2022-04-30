Gladius Capital Management LP Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,389. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

